Expectant Mother Wanted A Peaceful Delivery On Her Own Terms, But Her Overbearing Mother Turned Her Birth Plan Into A Battle Of Wills

Giving birth to your first child is stressful enough without unwanted drama from your family.

Unfortunately, one overbearing grandmother-to-be was determined to stop at nothing to see her grandchild, even if it means ignoring her daughter’s preference for no visitors.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not letting my mother come to the hospital after I give labour to my first child? I’m currently 31 weeks pregnant with my first child. I have a loving husband who fully supports me and understands my preferences for labor. I’m currently putting together my birth plan and have decided that I don’t want visitors coming to the hospital.

But not everyone is prepared to abide by this plan.

My mom is insisting that she be at the hospital in the waiting room while I’m in labor and then be allowed to come in after the birth to meet her grandchild. My mom and dad are already grandparents to my nephew, who lives 5+ hours away. This is their first grandchild that’s in the same city as them. My dad and in-laws have already agreed to respect my decision not to have visitors at the hospital. My mom is the A-typical mama bear, and things must be her way.

In fact, her mother is openly hostile to her plan.

She’s been going on about how I can’t keep her grandbaby away from her and how cruel I’m being to the grandmothers. (My mother-in-law fully respects my decision not to have visitors.) My mom continues not to acknowledge my choice in my birth plan and recovery plan.

She tries to compromise with her mother, but her mother doubles down on her disdain.

I’ve given her the option to come visit when we get home from the hospital, where I’ll be more comfortable. She continues to tell me how mean and rude I’m being for telling her ahead of time that she can’t go. She also keeps saying she’ll track my iPhone to see my location. If I’m at the hospital, she’ll be on her way.

When she tries to pull some leverage on her mother, she already has ways to get around it.

When I brought up the hospital’s visitor policy and told her they will restrict access, she countered with, “Good thing I’m a pastoral caregiver.” Meaning she can be there past visiting hours. I’m very frustrated with the situation. AITA by telling her no thank you, I don’t want visitors after my labor?

This new mom should feel entitled to bring new life into the world on her own terms.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter can think of a very good place to start.

If her mother won’t listen to her own daughter, someone else may have to step in to enforce her boundaries.

This user has some harsh opinions about her mother’s character.

This mother seems to be missing the “care” part of “caregiver”.

At the end of the day, giving birth is personal and every new mom is entitled to their preferences.

It’s a delivery room, not an open house.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.