He Bought His Daughter A Car For Her 16th Birthday, But Now His Girlfriend’s Kids Want Him To Buy Them Cars Too

This is a wild story, friends!

It comes to us from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and we think you’re gonna be shocked by what was asked of the man who wrote it…

Read on and see if you think he did anything wrong.

AITA for not buying my girlfriend’s kids cars? “My daughter is turning 16 and I agreed to help get her a car. She asked for a little Honda or Toyota that’s good on gas. We set a budget of 3k and if she wants something more expensive then she needs to kick in the remainder.

This is a joke, right?

My girlfriend’s 2 kids got upset because I won’t buy them the cars they want. One asked me for a BMW i8 and the other requested a brand new truck. I told them they needed to take it up with their mom and dad that they are the ones that should be buying them a car.

Good grief!

We aren’t married and only been together 2.5 years. Their dad is mad because I won’t help out his kids and girlfriend’s upset because I’m doing for my kids but not hers. Girlfriend’s sister and husband agrees with them saying I’m a jerk for treating her kids different. I don’t think I’m the ******* but instead feel like I got a gold digger family after what I work hard for. Figured I’ll let the internet determine if I’m actually the ******* and if I should reconsider my stance on the subject.”

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual chimed in.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Some people can be so entitled…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.