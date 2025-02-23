Her Mom And Sister Stole Money From Her Safe, So She Gathered The Evidence And Showed It To The Entire Family

Family members should look out for each other not steal from each other.

How would you react if a close family member stole money from you and lied about it?

If you had proof that they stole the money, would you make sure everyone else in the family saw the evidence that this person is a thief, or would you confront them in a more private way?

In today’s story, one young woman chooses to confront her family in front of everyone, and she’s wondering if that was a mistake.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA/ for exposing my mom, sister and cousin at a family event? I 21F live with my mom (56F) and sister 25F. I work part-time and clean houses on my off days to pay for school, rent and other necessities. So my savings are about 12k. My mom and sister have well paying job but can never budget and have bad spending habits.

She hid her money in a safe.

I recently found out that my safe disguised as a book was missing. I put my money in cash in a safe book in a hide area is because my sister and mother had 2 incidents of taking money from me. I forgave them but I’m not stupid as they will jump at the chance again. So all my money is bent at the right hand corner, I have pics&videos of them bent, numbers of some bills, safe and being bent.

She has proof that her mom and sister stole from her.

Furthermore, I found it broken open in the garage bin covered/ wrapped in cardboard. My cousin (24F) was over the other day and I said hi to her in the kitchen and she was carrying the same cardboard (it was from a ginger ale box) go to the backyard with my mom and sister outside already. I just came into the kitchen to wash my hands and go upstairs and shower as I came home from school and was on the bus. (Helps keep covid away). I decided to check the wallets of my moms and sisters and there was the bills with the bent corners.

She knew she was going to get back at her mom and sister.

I took a pictures and videos. As I came up with a plan to be petty. The next day, my extended family was at my aunts sitting around and talking. I asked my cousin what she was doing with the cardboard at my moms house with my sister and her. She said she was helping my mom spray paint some frames. (My mom likes to refurbish furniture.)

She showed everyone the book safe.

I said okay, then I got up to get my bag (with the broken book safe) and grabbed my sisters and mothers wallet. I came back and dropped the broken book safe in front of my cousin (my sister was close by) I asked her if she knew what this was. She had a surprised look on her face, but said nothing. I then turned to my sister and said you definitely know what this is.

She showed everyone the evidence.

By then everyone was watching. Next I showed my family all the pics and videos. I even open their wallets in front of the family showing my money with the bended corners in it. One pic clearly showed the numbers on those bills the ones in the wallet.

An apology would’ve been nice, but no…

My cousins mom my started going off on her daughter for stealing from family. Most were speechless. But my mom, sister, and cousin tried everything to defend themselves.

Moving out sounds like a good idea.

I then stated I’m being generous by not going to the police right away and giving them a month to return what they owe. Also that I’m moving out. I apologized to my aunt for the trouble.

Some family members think she should’ve confronted her family differently.

Then I went home and added a lock and chain on my bedroom door. Since then I have spoken to some family members. But some have said I went over board and there were less dramatic ways of doing this. So AITA?

I think this was perfect. Her mom and sister and possibly cousin are thieves.

They deserve to be called out in front of everyone.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Yes, the thieves are the ones the family should be mad at.

It’s true, she tried the less dramatic approach the first time this happened, and it didn’t work.

This person suggests calling the police right away.

It’s great that she has witnesses.

This person is glad she’s moving out.

It would be a good idea to put her money in the bank.

She should call the police.

This is no laughing matter.

