Her Teenage Daughter Dyed Her Hair Orange, So Mom Decided To Teacher Her A Lesson And Grounded Her

I remember I dyed a small part of my hair when I was in high school and all I can say is that my parents went BALLISTIC.

But enough about me, we have a Reddit story to discuss!

Check out what this mom did to her daughter after she dyed her hair bright orange and see if you think she went too far.

AITA for grounding my 15 y/o daughter after she colored her hair? “My daughter Alexis is 15. She has been dancing recreationally since she was 3 years old and has been doing competitive dance since she was 9 years old. She has nationals coming up, which is basically a very big and important dance comp where studios from surrounding states come to this big convention center in the city and compete. She is also obsessed with Paramore, thanks to my husband who has taken her to many of their live shows. She idolizes Hayley Williams and has wanted to dye her hair like Hayley’s for a few years now.

Mom doesn’t like this!

This year for her birthday, she wants to dye her whole head neon orange. I told her absolutely not because she’s not allowed to hair any unnatural hair colors for nationals and other conventions/comps that are coming up. She is very well aware of this rule because it is the standard in the competitive dance world. I’ve already paid all of the entry fees and cannot get a refund for this year. I told her that once nationals and all the mandatory conventions are over, she can color her hair however she wants. She did not like this answer and stomped off to her room. I figured I would just let her be and eventually she would come around. I was wrong.

You know what’s coming next…

She went to a sleepover at her friend’s house about a week ago and came back with the same bright orange hair I told her she could not have. I was cooking when she walked into the house and nearly dropped the knife I was using. I was extremely upset and asked her what she was thinking. She gave me some excuse which I can’t remember, then rolled her eyes and said something along the lines of “it’s just hair dye, it’ll come out before nationals”. I was livid, and shouted at her (which I’ll admit I’m not proud of) and she ran off to her room in tears. She knows better, and I’m completely dumbfounded as to why she thought it would be okay considering nationals is in two weeks. She’s washed her hair at least 6 times in the last few days and the orange is still stuck. I bought color remover and let it sit on her hair for a good 2 hours, and nothing.

Doh!

I’m so mad because now I’m going to have to take her to the salon and spend 300+ dollars to get this color removed when I’m already over 400 dollars deep in the hole after the fees for the competition. My daughter is currently grounded, still upset with me and hasn’t spoken more than a few words to me in days. She cried to my husband after I shouted at her and now he thinks I’m being unreasonable and called me “Momzilla.” Am I being crazy about this??! She knew the rules and I even told her she could do the hair dye after we get this over with. If this color doesn’t come out, she literally won’t be able to compete and I’ll have wasted over 400 dollars.”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another person was skeptical

And this person spoke up.

That didn’t go over so well…

And no one is surprised.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.