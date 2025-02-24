Her Young Son Thinks She’s A Vegetarian, But He Caught Her Eating Meat At A Restaurant

Kids being vegetarians was absolutely unheard of when I was growing up, but it seems to be pretty common these days.

But what happens when a parent likes to eat meat when they have a vegetarian kiddo?

That’s the big question at the heart of this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

Check out what this mom had to say and see if you think she did anything wrong.

AITA for trying to sneakily eat meat in front of my son? “I’m 40 (F). My husband is a vegetarian and I am not. He was vegetarian when we met and I have always respected it and he has always not been bothered by me eating meat. At home I have always eaten vegetarian since we cohabited, out of convenience for eating together.

They’re passing it on.

When we had a child (now 4) we decided to raise him vegetarian. It is a strong belief of my husband, a neutral thing for me. I wanted to respect his beliefs. I do the cooking and cook vegetarian food for our son.

My son is very smart and began to pick up whether I was vegetarian or not from 2 and a half onwards – this was developmentally earlier than I was expecting. Arguably, I didn’t deal with it the best way initially. I told my son I would go vegetarian after he said things like “I want you to be vegetarian and kind to animals, mummy”. This reasoning of his came from me – I have always tried to enhance my husband’s views in my son by explaining were raising him vegetarian as it’s important to be kind to animals. He conceptually understands animals passing away, from living in the countryside and knows that you eat animals if you’re eating having meat. This is where this comment of his came from. However, after telling my son I was vegetarian I still ate meat when not around him. Now to the AITA bit…

She’s being sneaky.

I have, on occasion, snuck some meat into my order when eating out with him. For example, having a sausage sandwich and saying it was veggie sausages. I know it’s wrong to lie to kids, but I thought of it as a white lie. I kicked the can down the road to deal with all this when he’s older. Today I ordered a ham and cheese sandwich and the waitress announced it on delivery. My son picked up on this and, not upset too much, but told me I’d done bad behavior. My husband was there and has told me he’s furious at me. Not because of not being vegetarian, but because I lied to our son and then tried to sneak a bit of meat at lunch time. I feel this whole thing has been tricky to navigate and I’ve never even had a thank you for recognition from my husband that I have tried. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual said she’s an *******.

This person chimed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person had a lot to say.

She was caught in the act and now she has to answer for it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.