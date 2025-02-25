His Troubled Sister Stole Their Dad’s Watch And Sold It, So He Wouldn’t Let Her Take Credit For Buying Him A New One

Anyone who’s ever had to deal with an addict in their family knows how stressful and painful it can be.

AITA for getting my dad a watch? “My brother James and I went in halfsies to get my dad a luxury watch for Father’s Day.

A few years back, our addict sister Ashley stole our dad’s watch and sold it. Ashley is in recovery but still difficult to deal with, and we hardly see her. We are having a BBQ at my parents’ house, and my dad wanted to show off his new smoker. He made brisket and ribs. Who shows up with her new boyfriend? Ashley. Not someone my brother and I wanted to see. Things stay civilized until we give Dad his gift, and Ashley looks sheepish about it because she got this dumb teddy bear from CVS down the road.

In front of her new boyfriend, Ashley asked us “why we hadn’t told her we were going in together on the watch and she said she would have loved to chip in.” James was mad and tells her loudly, “You should have bought Dad a new watch by now since you stole the last one.” Ashley turned to me upset and said she couldn’t afford it right now, and she would pay us for 1/3 of the watch in payment so it could be from all of us. I told her, “ I can’t be from all of us. We already gave it to Dad, but you can get him one by yourself and replace the one you stole.”

Ashley start crying and they left after that. My mom seemed angry because she wants us to all to forgive Ashley and we should have gave her a heads up about getting dad a watch because she would have never asked Ashley to come if that’s what we got him to avoid the “awkwardness”.”

