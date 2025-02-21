His Friend Keeps Changing His Whole Personality And Wardrobe Every Few Months, So When This Friend Claimed He’s “Always” Resonated With His Current Lifestyle, He Couldn’t Keep Quiet

It’s normal to try new styles and new things when you’re trying to figure out who you really are and what you want in life.

But this man’s friend not only changed his entire style (and personality) yet again, he also claimed to have “always” been this way to a group of people… And without thinking, he blurted out his opinion about it.

Now that his friend is upset, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong for making that comment.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for bringing up my friend’s past style choices in front of people? So my friend (we can call him Milo) has recently gone through a major rebrand. Like, full personality shift overnight. One day he’s dressing like he always has; hoodies, sneakers, whatever, and the next… He’s in head-to-toe “thrifted” (from Grailed) pieces, wireframe glasses (he has never worn glasses), and talking about how “fast fashion is killing individuality.”

His friend tried different styles over the years.

Cool, whatever, people change… but it’s like he saw one looksmaxxing video and decided to become a tortured artist overnight. Last year he was all about streetwear.

The year before he was deep in his eboy era. And now, suddenly he’s dressing like a philosophy major who exclusively drinks espresso and journals about “the concept of time.”

He observed a pattern and ended up blurting out his thoughts.

I let him do his thing, no comments. But then when we’re out with friends, and he starts talking about how he’s “always resonated with a minimalist, timeless aesthetic.” And I – without even thinking – laugh and go “You literally had a sneaker wall six months ago…” He goes dead silent. I quickly changed the subject, and we moved on, but I could feel the shift.

Things were awkward from then on.

Later, he texted me saying he felt embarrassed and that I made it seem like he was “fake” in front of everyone. I told him I wasn’t trying to call him out, I just genuinely thought it was funny how quickly he went all in on this new vibe. He left me on read. I asked one of our mutual friends, and they were like, “Yeah, you kinda played him. Should’ve just let him live.” Like, I get it… but also I don’t get it, lol. AITA?

Live and let live. He could have avoided making his friend feel embarrassed, even if he believes he changes his tastes too often.

This will put a strain on the friendship.

