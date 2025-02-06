His Girlfriend Wants His Help Renovating Her House, But He Doesn’t Want To Add That On Top Of Working A Full Time Job

Renovating a house can take a lot of backbreaking work, but in the end, the hard work can be worthwhile.

In today’s story, a man vents about a house his girlfriend just bought.

It needs a lot of work, and she wants his help.

He has a lot of reasons for not wanting to help.

Let’s see why he’s not sure if he should help her renovate the house or not.

AITA for refusing to work on the house that my girlfriend bought? My girlfriend’s aunt passed away about two weeks into our relationship. Two months later she put an offer on the house. Her aunt was a drug addict and a hoarder. There is nicotine on the walls, and we removed a lot of stuff out of the house. Now the interior of the house needs work.

His girlfriend wants his help.

Her mom and her mom’s boyfriend have been doing a lot of work on the house.

My girlfriend started to drive 30 minutes from her job to the house to help. She is expecting me to do the same every day after work. I don’t want to.

Here are his reasons for not wanting to help:

I don’t have the mental capacity to go work after working my regular job for 8 hours and then work on the house all weekend. My job is also 30 minutes from the house. The house is not even officially hers. Her loan is still pending.

I am going to get burned out quickly from my job, the house, and our relationship if I’m working on the house every night.

His girlfriend still thinks he should help.

My girlfriend is trying to guilt trip me into coming every night by saying how her mom and her mom’s boyfriend are doing this for free and how I’m just sitting there. They don’t work a full time job. I’m grateful for their help but I don’t want to work every night right after work. AITA for refusing to work every night after work?

It sounds like he needs to talk to his girlfriend about all the reasons he feels like he can’t help.

Maybe they can find a way to compromise.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He should only help if it’s fun for him.

The girlfriend is asking too much.

This reader thinks they’ll eventually break up.

Where is this relationship headed?

This reader sees red flags.

Honestly, I think if he really loved her he’d want to help.

But maybe not every day.

