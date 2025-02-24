His Teenage Daughter Got A Terrible Tattoo, So He Told Her How Bad It Looks

As far as I’m concerned, people should have to wait until they’re 21-years-old to get tattoos.

I’m not sure how many people will be with me on this one, but I’m taking a stand, folks!

Anyway…on to the story…

Did this dad do anything wrong when he told his teenage daughter how he felt about the bad tattoo she got?

Check out his story and see what you think.

AITA? My ex-wife allowed our sixteen year old daughter to get a tattoo, and it looks godawful. I had to tell my daughter the truth. “Tattoos are very common in my family. I myself am heavily tattooed. I am very lucky to have a supremely talented artist in my family, and he just so happens to be a tattoo artist. So admittedly, I’m a bit of a snob.

He had a plan.

When my daughter started asking about getting work done, I was fine with the idea. But I wanted her to wait until she turned eighteen, and to have my expert cousin do it for her. My ex-wife and her husband had other ideas. They had a “family tattoo event” last week. Did not tell me beforehand, and I found out afterwords that this was a deliberate decision.

This didn’t go well…

They didn’t want to tell me for fear that I would disagree. Well as the title indicates, this piece of “work” looks horrible. It’s just a genuinely bad tattoo. So I told my daughter what I thought. I am disappointed that she was impatient and jumped into a big choice with little thought. Now no one over there will talk to me. My daughter won’t answer the phone I pay for, her mother won’t respond to me. I get the importance of a first tattoo, and in defense of the daughter, she did have a good concept behind it. She was trying to honor her great grandmother.

She just jumped the gun and in the process, now has a terrible tattoo on her body. Should I have just stayed quiet? Am I wrong? I’ll be happy to fill in more details if helps you all reach an answer.”

I hope his daughter realizes that ink is permanent…

