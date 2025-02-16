How To Prevent And Treat Norovirus, The Unpleasant Stomach Flu That Is Currently Sweeping Through The US

It’s almost inevitable.

Every year when winter rolls around we want to get a bit more cosy: so we shut the windows, huddle together, and – in the northern hemisphere at least – spend more time with friends and family as the holiday season commences.

This time of year feels cosy and romantic: everyone together, the roaring fire and woolly jumpers, all the food, the decorations and the music.

All except for that one guest who has come down with stomach flu. They stayed at home this year, much to everyone’s dismay; it might be a whole year before you get to see them again.

But at the same time, while they’re heaving their guts up at home, you’re selfishly a little glad that they didn’t fight through and attend anyway, contagious and spreading their germs around for all to suffer.

No one wants to spend their holidays with a case of norovirus.

And that’s why the Minnesota Department of Health issued a clear warning, since this unpleasant condition is currently sweeping through the US at almost double the usual rate.

In fact, mid-December had already seen norovirus figures reach unprecedented heights in the state, with 40 outbreaks reported before the holiday season even began.

But what is this stomach bug, and why is it so common?

Well, norovirus is always rife at this time of year, as the statement explains:

“Noroviruses are very contagious; they are the leading cause of foodborne illness outbreaks in Minnesota and the most common cause of short-term diarrhea/vomiting illness in the United States. Most people will get norovirus about five times in their lifetime.”

As people spend more time together, sharing food and affection, the virus is more easily spread.

That’s why it’s important to know the symptoms of the virus – nausea and vomiting, stomach cramping and diarrhea alongside fever and chills, head and body aches – so that you can take appropriate action should you begin to suffer.

So what should you do if are unfortunate enough to come down with a case of norovirus – and how can you prevent it in the first place?

This is the advice that the Minnesota Department of Health are keen to pass onto its citizens, to reduce the spread of the virus:

“We want to make sure people are aware of this increase in norovirus outbreaks and taking steps to prevent spreading illness to family or friends.”

One of the most important steps you can take, is to observe proper hygiene practices. This means washing your hands thoroughly – both after using the bathroom, and before preparing and eating food. Soap and water is important here, as the MDH note that many hand sanitizers are not effective against norovirus.

It is important not to prepare food for others if you have a case of norovirus; you should also be vigilant and not eat anything prepared by someone who has a case of the illness.

Any surfaces – toilets, basins, and any floors and other surfaces – should be thoroughly disinfected immediately if they come into contact with vomit or diarrhea – and it’s usually prudent not to share hand towels with someone with the illness either, just in case.

And if you still catch it, even after following all these instructions?

Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration, since you may be losing a lot of bodily fluids, and try to avoid contact with others. Take time off work or school to recover and avoid spreading it further, and keep washing those hands.

It’s wholly unpleasant, yes, but it will pass – usually in one or two days.

