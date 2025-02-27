If You Vape, You Might Want To Keep An Eye On Your Tongue

Even if vaping is less detrimental to your health than smoking traditional cigarettes (or other things), that doesn’t mean they’re good for you.

The vaping industry has run into trouble over their marketing and their attempts to sell to underage buyers, and now people who vape need to watch out for something else – vaper’s tongue.

Vaper’s tongue is a reported side effect in which the person who vapes loses their sense of taste. This can be partially or wholly, and in most cases does prove to be temporary. While experienced by many people who vape, there is currently no documented scientific research into this phenomenon.

That said, it seems to be common enough that some dentists have begun to warn their patients and the public about it. They suggest that it could result from irritation due to the chemicals in the products and the subsequent dehydration of the tongue. Flavor fatigue could also play a role, but dentists like Dr. Benjamin Chaffee says it’s never too early to try to warn people.

“There’s not currently reliable evidence to indicate how common the condition is or the mechanisms causing it. This is another example of the many things we do not know about how vaping affects the body. It’s a reason for more research and a reason to approach these products with caution.”

Another reason, I’m sure he means.

If you do believe vaping is affecting your sense of taste, Dr. Stewart Boggs has some advice on how to clear it up.

“First thing, stop vaping, or really cut down your vaping. Second thing, start to drink some more water, make sure you’re fully hydrated. Brush your teeth, clean your tongue, and don’t forget to floss.”

This is in addition to a growing body of evidence that proves vaping is harmful to one’s oral health, says Dr. Brown.

“It’s not only tobacco smoking that can affect oral health and have other health risks. When vape juice is heated it can potentially damage enamel and irritate soft tissue. As the ingredients tend to be thick and sticky, vapers may be at a higher risk of developing tooth decay and gum disease.”

The best kind of vaping is no vaping.

But if you must, it seems like taking care of your teeth, tongue, and the rest of your mouth should for sure be a part of your daily routine.

