Inconsiderate Driver Kept Parking On A Man’s Grass And Honking The Car Horn Early In The Morning, So A Neighbor Used The Cold Weather And A Garbage Bin To Get Revenge

Even if you don’t own a car, if you have a yard and a driveway, they are still your private property.

In today’s story, one driver seems to think that he can use a man’s driveway simply because the man doesn’t own a car.

Not only that, but the driver is terribly rude and unreasonable.

The man decides he needs to teach this driver a lesson, and the cold winter weather gives him a great idea.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Revenge is best served frozen We don’t own a car and live at the end of a cul-de-sac. I have people use my driveway all the time to turn around. It’s not a huge deal to me, a little annoying when they compact the snow and it’s harder to shovel but whatever.

One of my neighbors had a ride service come pick up their child every day. The van would park in my spot and begin honking at like 8am (I worked nights at the time). Half the time he’d be half parked on my grass. I told my neighbor that i don’t overly mind my spot being used but not if he’s going to honk like that every morning and especially not if he’s going to drive over what little lawn i have every time.

She spoke with him, he ignored it.

I spoke with him and got “what’s your problem man, it’s not like you’re using it.” To which i repeated that i don’t mind him using it if he stays off my grass and doesn’t honk every morning. Apparently suggesting he wait till the kid notices he’s there or, god forbid, he have to drag his butt out of the car to knock on a door was just ridiculous and inhumane of me.

So i left a recycle bin at the foot of my driveway. He just ran over it. I called the dispatch for the ride service and was told they are sub contractors and technically self employed but they will pass along the message. I wake up the next day to pounding on my door. Dude is mad!

him – “How dare you call my boss you stupid piece of garbage! what the heck is wrong with you? me – “Well it’s quite simple, you were told not to use my driveway if you were going drive on my lawn and wake me up every morning. Now get off my doorstep” Him – “I’ll sue you if i lose my job because of you” me – “You’ve been warned. Don’t trespass on my driveway or property again! “

Dude storms off in a huff spouting obscenities etc. So this happened on a Thursday, the kids have a PD day the next day and it’s supposed to be one of those delightful Canadian weekends where it drops to like -40 Celsius. For my American friends, -40 is where Celsius and Fahrenheit meet up so it’s freaking cold lol.

So that night, i grabbed one of my more beat up plastic garbage bins, made sure to plug all the holes with a generous amount of duct tape, stuck a sign on it that read “private property, driveway not for public use” and proceeded to fill it to the brim with water. Now, before anyone thinks i’m a jerk willing to potentially endanger the other kids in the car, i’d like to point out that my neighbor’s kid is the first to be picked up so it’s just him in the car. Queue Monday morning.

This time the police showed up.

He sees the garbage can, backs up a bit more and defiantly charges the garbage can as if to teach me a lesson and proceeds to cause some pretty serious damage to the front end of his car. Dude gets out fuming, calls the cops and comes pounding on my door screaming about how i’m going to buy him a new car and that i’m about to be arrested. Cop – “so let me make sure i understand this situation. He asked you not to park here if you couldn’t refrain from honking, then warned you not to park here and put up a barrier. Now you expect him to be charged and pay for damages you caused yourself to your vehicle in an attempt to destroy his own personal property?”

I will never forget the look on his face when The officer said “yeah that’s not how this works” and turned to me and asking if i wanted to pursue charges for him damaging my personal property. I just gave him the most poop eating grin i could muster and said “nah i think we’re good”. I then went back inside to enjoy a morning coffee while watching him from my kitchen window as he paced back and forth in the cold waiting for a tow truck and having to call the company he worked for to explain why they needed to send out another driver to complete his route.

