His Extended Family Members Started Acting Like They Own His Mom’s House, So He Stopped Maintaining And Servicing It. Now The Family Is Mad At Him.

It’s nice to offer to help with maintenance on a family member’s house, but sometimes the family members take it for granted.

Check out the story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to do pay maintenance work on a home my extended family took over? It’s a big lot in the village. My mom and her sisters and some cousins grew up there. Grandma left the house to my mom so she can take over and maintain.

She asked that I get it afterwards when her daughter passes away. But, suddenly, extended family members act like they own the place.

They called me, upset, because I stopped doing gardening services, electricity, and other services for the house. I told them I was doing it because I want everyone to be happy there. It seems that, somehow, got misconstrued into me giving the house away.

Let’s check out what others have to say on Reddit.

Maybe they should start paying for the repairs.

