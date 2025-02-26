Management Tried To Save Money On An Celebration By Making Employees Do All The Work, But One Worker’s Clever Pushback Forced Them To Reconsider

Corporate appreciation events are often just empty gestures wrapped in forced enthusiasm.

One company took it a step further by making employees cook for their own “appreciation” meal, but someone in the office had the perfect recipe for exposing their hypocrisy.

Want me to cook for my own “appreciation” event? Gotta make sure I don’t violate the overtime policy! Years ago, I worked in a satellite office of a large department (300+ people) in a giant corporation. Half of the staff had salary/benefits, while my half was hourly contractors. The department was run by two vindictive women who were wholly responsible for the toxic environment.

These leaders liked to think they ran the best company around, but this employee saw through all of that.

They loved talking about how much they were like sisters; I loved pointing out that when you have sisters like them, one of them ends up under Dorothy’s house. Like most companies, they were constantly blowing smoke about how much we were valued.

One day, leadership decided they wanted to show their “appreciation”. With a raise? No, of course not.

And they showed that by inviting us to an Appreciation Potluck! There were going to be surprises! And delicious treats from our coworkers! Of course, the other shoe inevitably dropped. The company was providing only soft drinks, as alcohol on company property was forbidden (except when it wasn’t).

It turns out, this “celebration” put even more on their employees plates.

The only food at this “appreciation” potluck was what employees were expected to make (“Nothing store-bought – share some love with us!”). They couldn’t put it in writing, but it got around that failing to cook something would be “noted.”

It wasn’t just eating into their paychecks – it was eating into their freetime.

It’s tough when the company won’t give you a budget, but it’s tone-deaf and insulting to demand people give their own time to prop up the illusion that the company cares—especially when half the staff doesn’t get health insurance. The participation non-mandate came straight from the top, and I wanted them thoroughly, inescapably embarrassed.

So this employee decided they weren’t going to take this lying down.

Two days before the potluck, while on a call with my boss, I dropped the live grenade in her lap: Boss: Oh, before we go, I wanted to ask why you declined my Outlook invite for tomorrow afternoon. What’s up? Me: Oh, I need to leave early tomorrow to cook for the potluck since I assume you can’t authorize overtime for it.

The boss asks for clarification.

Boss: Overtime?… Me: My recipe takes an hour or so to cook, and the actual potluck is another two after business hours. So I was going to leave three hours early to keep myself at 40 hours this week. Boss: Wait, you expect to get paid for cooking? Me: Half this staff is hourly contractors. Does this for-profit company expect 150 contractors to donate three or more hours of their personal time for their own appreciation meal?

Finally, the boss starts to get the message.

Boss: Oh my God… Nobody thought of how this looks? [She was asking herself more than me.] Me: Or nobody expected to be called on it. Boss: But who’s getting called on it? Oh… [Sighs.] You’re at your desk where everyone can hear… Me: Correct. Boss: I have to go.

While it wasn’t their proudest moment, this employee did what had to be done.

I did feel bad about dragging her into it—she had enough on her plate—but I knew she’d just toss the grenade up the chain to people who get paid to know better. Our satellite office wasn’t privy to many details, but I’m told my call sent people panicked and scurrying around at the mothership, consuming a day and a half of a lot of people’s time. Mission accomplished.

It turns out, leadership was sufficiently spooked and decided to change plans for the celebration.

In the end, they moved the potluck to lunchtime (during paid time for contractors) and bought our office pizzas—only our office. We were, however, instructed not to be eating the pizza when we Skyped in because everyone else would get upset. And yes, all the satellite offices were Skyping in like this was the Dunder Mifflin Infinity launch.

There’s nothing like a well-placed reality check.

What did Reddit think?

It’s safe to say 99% of employees would rather appreciation be showed through a few extra dollars in their paycheck.

Management wanted employees to bring something to the table, and one worker delivered — just not in the way they expected.

The company’s idea of appreciation may have been half-baked, but the fallout was fully cooked.

