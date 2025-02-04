Man’s Email Address Was Used To Sign Up For A Food-Tracking App, So He Logged In, Changed The Password, And Messed Up Their Data

Sending an email by mistake or using the wrong email address is a common mistake many people make.

When one man received emails meant for somebody else, he would kindly tell the sender.

Then, one time the person he notified blocked him instead of thanking him.

He thought that deserved revenge.

Block me when I try to help? I’ll make your app useless I’ve got an old gmail address with just my name. No extra letters or numbers. This means, I get emails intended for someone who has the same name with added middle initial or a number to their email. But someone fumble-fingered it (sometimes the owner of the email itself).

I always try to reach out to the person so they can correct the issue, or if needed, the company that’s trying to contact them. I’ve gotten some pretty important stuff: Job interview info, wedding info, medical info, info about their kids, etc,

Several years ago, I got a minor one. A notification that someone used my email to sign up for a food-tracking app to help with dieting. I figured out who it was and reached out to them on Facebook to let them know so they could change their email address. Instead of responding or thanking me, they blocked me.

Having taken the time to try to make things right, I got annoyed. I logged into their account by clicking “forgot password.” Which, of course, was sent to MY email. I logged in and reset their password.

Surprisingly, this didn’t affect their ability to also log in. I assume they were using their phone vs me logging in thru the web on a desktop. Every couple of weeks, I’d go in and select a few days where they’d had a snack and entered it into their data. You know, a little something like an entire turkey or a whole cheesecake. I’d always do it some random date in the past. No clue if they ever figured it out, but it made me laugh.

