McDonald’s Customer Found Something Gross In The Chicken Nuggets She Bought For Her Daughter. – ‘This is disgusting. And this is what we’re eating.’

McDonald's Customer Found Something Gross In The Chicken Nuggets She Bought For Her Daughter.
A mom named Demi took to TikTok to tell viewers about the unsettling experience she had after she bought some chicken nuggets from a McDonald’s restaurant for her young daughter.
Demi said her daughter bit into a chicken nugget from her Happy Meal…and found a tooth.
She said, “It’s not her tooth, y’all. This is not my baby’s tooth, but this is a baby’s tooth. This was someone’s baby’s tooth. This is disgusting. And this is what we’re eating. This is what we’re feeding our kids.”
Demi added, “This is a human, too. This is a baby, too. And I say baby, no more than 6 years old. This is a tooth. This is a baby tooth. And we’re eating this ****, and you are still gonna go continue to eat from there. Look at this.”
The TikTokker then showed viewers the foreign object.
That does look like a tooth, doesn’t it…?
