McDonald’s Worker Talks About Their Pre-Cooked, Folded Eggs. – ‘I don’t know why they’re this yellow.’

If you have breakfast at McDonald’s, you may have noticed that their eggs can be served folded or round.

And depending on the shape, the color is…different.

“They’re not this yellow in real life,” a McDonalds worker in the video says. “They come pre-cooked.”

Think there isn’t a difference between the round and square eggs?

Think again.

The video is a repost by @seedoilscouthub of a video originally posted by a McDonalds worker, TikToker @essentialmcdonalds.

Of the folded eggs, the worker says, “All we do is throw them on the grill,” while doing just that.

“Then we just arrange them neatly and put a little water in there.”

After that, they are cooked.

The round eggs are “Cooked fresh every day,” he says.

Cracked fresh, too!

Some may feel the round eggs look nicer and look like real food.

