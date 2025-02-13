New Research Finds That There Is A Viscus Layer Under The Mantel Of The Moon

For a long time, it has been known that our moon does not have the same type of plate structure under its ground that the Earth has. This means that it does not have earthquakes and it is much more stable in general than our planet.

It had long been assumed that from the moon’s rocky surface down to its metal core was all pretty much set in place, and has been for millions of years.

A new study published by Nasa and the University of Arizona, however, have found that this is not exactly true.

This study used recently gathered data from NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) and the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter to find that beneath the moon’s rocky exterior is actually a layer of low-viscosity material that rises and falls similar to our ocean tides (though not nearly as dramatically).

In the study, which was published in the journal AGU Advances, the authors wrote:

“Just like the Moon raises tides on the Earth, the Earth (and Sun) raise tides on the Moon.”

This study raises many questions, not the least of which is what is keeping this layer of the moon hot enough to remain in a state where it can move like this. On Earth, our hot core keeps the molten layers in a melted state, but the moon does not have this hot core (or at least that is the theory today).

Perhaps the pressure in that part of the moon is high enough to generate the heat. Or the material at that layer may have a lower melting point than previously thought. Another possibility is that this layer of the moon has been very slowly cooling for millennia, but has not yet fully solidified.

This study may provide new information about the moon, but it also raises new questions that will need additional research to answer.

In the study, the researchers say:

“The existence of this zone has profound implications for the Moon’s thermal state and evolution.”

What, if any, practical impact this will have as humanity starts looking to return to the moon for the first time in decades to come.

Long story short… the moon is more than just a big rock!

