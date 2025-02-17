Older Sister Didn’t Want To Share Her Harry Potter Book, So Her Younger Sister Bought Her Own Copy, Finished It Fast, And Told Her Some Spoilers

It is a general assumption that siblings should share their things with one another.

This girl narrates how her sister bought a copy of The Order of the Phoenix.

This is part of the Harry Potter book series.

Her sister refused to let her read it, so she decided to get back at her by reading the book first.

Read the full story below to find out all the details.

My sister didn’t want to share When I was in high school, the Harry Potter books were just coming out. My sister isn’t a fast reader, but I am. When The Order of the Phoenix came out, she bought a copy. I, being the frugal person I always am, asked if I could read her copy while she wasn’t reading it.

Her sister refused to let her borrow the Harry Potter book.

She said no, because that would make it a used book, and she doesn’t read used books. I found this to be a rather silly argument and said so. I also said that it would be silly to buy a second copy of the same book. She decided that reading a used book would be beneath her.

This girl thinks her sister’s justification is unreasonable.

At this point she is about to be a junior in high school. She is older than I am, and I think that it is unreasonable. (Note: Spoiler alert for Harry Potter below)

So, she bought her own copy and thought of a way to get back at her.

So, for my petty revenge, I got my own copy and read it. The rumor at the time was that a major character was going to die, and sure enough, Sirius Black does near the end. I wrote a note and placed it on her pillow. All it said was Sirius Black dies.

Her sister was infuriated!

That evening, I heard what can only be described as a scream of rage emanating from her bedroom. Fortunately for me, my parents took my side. So I didn’t suffer any consequences. But I will always look back on my pretty much only act of petty revenge and smile.

It’s weird that her sister didn’t want her to share the book, but I’d be furious too if I were her sister and saw the spoiler about what was about to happen!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person narrates how 3 of them shared the same book.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

That’s the most ridiculous thing, says this person.

This person understands the sister.

Finally, short and simple.

Her sister should’ve shared the book.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.