Popular Girl Is Attacked By The School Bully, So The Girl Gets Help From A Classmate To Turn The Tables

Even schools with zero tolerance for bullying still experience bullying from time to time.

How would you react if the school bully targeted you?

Would you seek revenge, or would you drop it and hope they find a new victim?

In today’s story, the victim turns on the bully and gets revenge the bully is never able to live down, at least not until she’s out of high school.

Let’s read the whole story.

How my sister get back at a bully In middle school, my sister (Annie) was a somewhat popular girl: good at sport, dancing and singing, top grade of her year, good-looking and sociable. One day, after class, a group of girls barged into Annie class and asked to see her. Annie went out – it was pretty normal because she was in charge of a few school activities – when a girl (Betty) just slapped her, call her a stuck-up snob and other names, and they all left. Since it happened outside the class not many saw it, but the few who did were flabbergasted – it was a small private school and violent almost never happened.

Annie didn’t take the principal up on her suggestion.

My dad took it to the principal, as Annie cheek was still red when she got home. Turn out Betty has a crush on a boy (Charlie), who confessed to Annie and got rejected, so she got bitter/ jealous. The school suggested to kick Betty and one friend who “devised” this out. My sister decided to be the bigger person and forgave them. The girls still got suspension, and my sister was known as “kind-hearted”.

Charlie had a big part in the revenge.

The revenge: My sister told her story to everyone, and Charlie also shouted at Betty in front of her class for when she came back to school. He has only told a few close friends (Betty included) about the rejection, but now the whole school and his family knew it. People stopped interacting with Betty, even her girl friends. Apparently Betty made up a story about how Annie rejected Charlie brutally and even slapped him to convince them.

Betty could never live it down.

Betty eventually transferred, but guess what, my sister was also good friend with many people in her new school, and she made sure *everyone* knew why Betty transferred there. The story got wilder with every retelling like a telephone game, but my sister never corrected it. Betty school life was not easy, especially when she transferred to a public school with zero anti-bullying policy. It was a small city so the story followed Betty to high school. But none of that would be on my sister.

The victim became the bully in this story, but it sounds well deserved.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I found this confusing too.

Yes, the victim became the bully.

It really is sad.

The truth can definitely help karma out.

Being bullied is not an excuse to become a bully.

I don’t think this story went over as well as she wanted it to.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.