Researchers Are Able To Capture The First Ever Footage Of Live Roughskin Dogfish Swimming In The Caribbean Sea

The ocean is a big place, and the incredible pressure that exists in its depths make it very hard to study. Modern technology, however, is making that easier than ever.

One example of this was when researchers used a deep baited remote underwater video system (dBRUVS) to study the depths off of Little Cayman in the Caribbean sea. They managed to capture video of the roughskin dogfish, which has never before happened.

The roughskin dogfish has mainly been studied from dead specimens that were accidently caught by fishermen. They are known to live in deeper waters, and there are populations of them throughout many different areas of the ocean, though this is the first confirmation that tehy also lived in the Caribbean Sea.

While the name says dogfish, this is actually a small shark. They normally measure around 120 centimeters (47 inches) long. In the video, researchers were able to see a total of three of the dogfish swimming in and out of the view of the camera. In total, they captured about 11 minutes of footage.



The dogfish were lured in near the camera using sardines.

The authors of the study, which was published in the Journal of Fish Biology, talk about the usefulness of the dBRUVS for this type of research:

“This study highlights how dBRUVS can be a useful tool in deep-sea exploration and biodiversity surveys, successfully adding to our knowledge base of the biology of deep-sea shark species.”

The researchers released footage of these sharks, which you can see here:

What a great video of these rare sharks.

