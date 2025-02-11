Roommate Complains About Shower Schedule Every Day, But Student Refuses To Change Her Routine

One college student has a strict shower routine at her college dorm, using the big handicap stall every night at the same time.

AITA for showering at the same time every day? For a bit of background, I (21F) am currently in undergrad, and our college requires all people below a certain age to live on-campus unless they have extenuating circumstances. I am also a high-functioning autistic, and I keep relatively the same routine almost every day. This academic year, my roommate and I decided to change dorms due to several issues in our last dorm, and I also got a new job that allowed me to end my days consistently by 6 (On-campus position). As such, since the beginning of last semester, I have showered in the handicap shower stall (I have fainted several times in the past, so it is safest for me to shower in that stall) every single day (save for the occasional weekend) from 6:30 to around 7-ish every single night.

When someone is in our big stall, I will typically just go back to my room and wait 20-30-ish minutes for them to finish, although that has only happened once or twice because most people on campus don’t return to the dorm until later in the afternoon. This semester started nearly a month ago now, but I’ve had several experiences with one of the girls on my floor coming into the bathroom at this time, groaning really loudly when she realizes I’m showering, and then complaining (very loudly) that the big shower is always taken. She’s gotten into a nasty habit of standing by the bathroom sinks and sort of loudly complaining to try and pressure me out of the shower faster. I know it’s a new semester and people are still finalizing their own schedules, so I’ve been letting it go, but she sort of lost it last night, and I want to know if I’m in the wrong here.

I went to shower at my usual time, and she came in not even ten minutes into my shower and started loudly grunting and sighing while cursing about people taking too long in the shower. I rush to finish up at this point, but then while I’m toweling off, she gets on the phone and is complaining/venting to someone about how annoying it is that the shower is always taken when she wants it. We have 3 other stalls that work just fine, but they’re not as big and don’t have a shower seat. When I went to put on my deodorant, she let out a curse and stomped off while talking about people doing skincare in the bathroom (I presume she thought it was some sort of product I had opened). I got a bit annoyed at this point and decided to be petty and took an extra few minutes also lotioning my skin (which I usually do in my room).

My friend said I was petty for showering at the same time still when it’s clearly disrupting someone else’s schedule and also specified that I should change my schedule so that the other girl could have the showers to herself. I’ve tried this once already this semester, however, and she took 2 hours in the shower, which then threw off my own schedule by 2 hours. When I pointed that out to her, she said I was using my autism as an excuse to be a bad person. So, AITA for showering at the same time every day?

