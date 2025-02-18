Scammer Pretended To Be His Boss And Asked For Gift Cards, So He Strung Them Along For 24 Hours Before Dropping The Perfect Punchline

There’s nothing more fun than wasting a scammer’s time and watching them fall for their own game.

So, what would you do if a random number texted you, pretending to be your boss and asking for gift cards? Would you report it and move on? Or would you play along just to mess with them?

In the following story, one person finds themselves dealing with a scammer and decides to have some fun. Here’s what happened.

Kept a Scammer on the “Hook” So, about a year ago, I got a text message from a random number who claimed to be the owner of the company I work for and said that he was out of town at a conference and needed my help with something. I immediately think this is odd because 1. it’s not his normal number, 2. I know he is in his office down the hall, and 3. he rarely ever texts and would just come by my office in person if he needed something. So I headed over to his office and asked him if he knew anything about this. He clearly doesn’t, so we know it is some scammer. He asks me to find out what they want.

It turns out he wanted gift cards.

Lo and behold, they say they need me to go to the nearest grocery store and buy a bunch of Apple gift cards, take pictures, and send them to him. So I proceeded to spend the next 24 hrs stringing this guy along, saying, “Ok, I’m on my way.” “Oh no, my car died, gonna be delayed.” “Shoot, that car repair is going to use up all my money.” “Let me see if I can get a cash advance on my paycheck.”

Just when the scammer thought he won.

On and on like this, the scammer is still playing their game. Then, finally, I tell them I have the cash and am going into the store now. After about 15 minutes or so I break the news to them, since you are my boss you know I am a compulsive gambler, right? Well, unfortunately, I walked past the lottery ticket machine and spent all my cash on scratch tickets. I’m broke now, but I did win a free ticket, so I got that going for me! Maybe that one will be a winner, and I can finally get you the Apple gift cards you so desperately need. I think they finally figured out I was messing with them and never heard back. It was one of the most satisfying 24 hours I’ve spent.

Yikes! That scammer sure was desperate.

