School Bully Confronts Victim While She’s Working On An Assignment, So She Calls The Bully’s Bluff And Let’s The Teacher Put Her In Her Place

School bullies can make life miserable for their victims.

In today’s story, one student who is a victim of bullying shares an experience where the bully got put in her place.

Shout out to all the wonderful teachers out there who don’t stand for bullying!

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

Try to snitch on me for something I’m allowed to do? Snitch on yourself in the process. For some context, many people at my year participate in bullying me (14F) via teasing and embarrassing me. I’m unsure how to describe how it’s done but I know it’s done without good intensions. I’m also autistic which is probably why I get picked on by these people, but I’m usually given permission to excuse myself from stressful environments by my teachers. (Appreciation to these teachers btw you rule!)

The teacher didn’t make her help pack up.

Context out of the way, here’s what happened. In my technology class, our class was asked to help out with packing up an event we had in the previous week. That combined with the rowdy nature of my class equals a sensory overload! Thankfully my technology teacher understood this and gave me permission to do some additional classwork while the rest of the class was busy. During this, someone who I know does participate in the bullying walks in.

Here’s how the conversation went.

We had a conversation like this. “Hi OP, why are you allowed here”. She said this in the kind of sickeningly sweet voice that people use to tease with. “It’s none of your business to know why I’m here so don’t ask” I replied, I obviously wasn’t going to give people another reason to bully me after all. A few moments passed before she said this. “Your words really hurt me OP… I’m going to report you to a teacher” she’d say IN THE FAKEST VOICE EVER. “Go ahead then” I said before she walked away. And that’s exactly what she tried to do. (This surprised her so much, which is insanely satisfying to me)

The teacher probably stood up for her.

I don’t have the exact details, but what I think happened, was that she went a teacher I had for technology and told her about it. Obviously, the teacher took my side and probably lectured her about it since I’ve told the teachers I have about the bullying. And you wouldn’t believe who greeted me with a glare of hatred in the next class we had together.

Who doesn’t love a happy ending?

I love when people get the consequences of their actions so I figured I would post this story for those who like it as well. Thank you to anyone who read this and I hope you have an amazing day or night <3 Also PLEASE DO NOT BE LIKE THIS GIRL. I understand that some people may seem “weird” or “different”, but that’s no excuse to be a jerk.

It sounds like she has wonderful, understanding teachers.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A teacher weighs in…

An autistic adult encourages her.

Here are some great suggestions to prevent the bullying.

Another autistic adult shares their experience.

This is a good point.

Teachers who don’t tolerate bullying are rock stars!

They should all be that way.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.