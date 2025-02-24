She Dropped Hints About The Kind Of Necklace She Wanted, So Naturally She Was Unhappy When Her Husband Bought Her The Wrong Kind

This story right here is another example of the fact that MEN DON’T LISTEN.

AITA for not being grateful my husband bought me a necklace? “My husband (28m) and I (29f) have been married nearly a year now, and our anniversary is coming up soon. Ever since we have dated I have expressed how I’d love a dainty initial necklace with the letter D to wear daily. Corny? Sure, but I love it.

Anyway…after a year of not receiving the necklace I started showing him pictures on Etsy of the ones I love (small gold plates with a lower case D in typewriter font — all of them were this font and style) we even walked through pandora to the custom engraved section and how he could write it and that would be very precious and meaningful to me. He thought it was neat and this whole time I thought he was absorbing what I was saying and listening. All he absorbed was the word ‘dainty’ apparently. This comes down to this morning. He expressed he was bored at work (night shift and he works for weeks at a time 1,000 miles away from me).

And this morning he bought a small (in size) but very thick bulky D necklace is some kind of frilly cursive that doesn’t even look like a D. We share an email and I had literally opened it to check our daily emails like I do daily and it refreshed and there was the purchase. I texted him and expressed that it’s absolutely nothing like I’ve expressed for years. I’ve waited this long for a necklace — I want to actually like and wear it.

He told me I wanted dainty and that it is dainty, and I tried to explain dainty and delicate doesn’t just mean in size and he googled it sent me the definition of dainty. I told him it was absolutely nothing like I’ve shown him for years and to just cancel the order. Naturally this makes me ungrateful in his eyes. AITA?”

