She Loves That Her Partner Cooks Delicious Meals, But They Can’t Come To An Agreement On What To Do About Mushrooms

AITA or is my partner just forcing me to conform? Hi all, I need some 3rd POV on this matter. For context, my partner & I have been dating for slightly under a year now but recently we had the stupidest fight I’ve ever had in my entire dating life. My partner is a great cook and likes to cook for me. It helps that he is a non-picky eater and eats everything and anything.

For me, yes I admit I am picky but I do give things a try before totally deem the food items as likable or eww. So recently my partner made vegetable pancakes and included shiitake mushrooms in them. My partner knows that I absolutely hates it in any dish but he loves it so I don’t mind if he puts it in ‘cause when I eat it I’ll just pick it out. I even provided alternative mushroom options for him to include (though by my preference I rather not have any mushrooms to be included but as a compromise & cos I love him so I force myself to accept alternatives)

We kept having these repeated fights where he mentions that when I pick things out of my food, it makes my appreciation for his cooking as conditional? (let me just highlight I repeatedly thank him for cooking every time, hugs him and even do the dishes sometimes). It also shows that I have no table manners and I must be spoilt by parents while growing up, which makes me feel very frustrated and puzzled at the same time. I don’t do this in public settings or during family meals, only when it’s just the 2 of us. During group meals I make a conscious effort to take a bite out of everything & only take repeated ones at the one I like.

He said that if he ever did what I did when he was a child, his parents would have scolded him and thrown him out, which to me sounded like a trauma response & him projecting onto me. I told him we’re 2 consenting adults and I’m not stopping him from putting in the mushroom but I just prefer not to eat it. I don’t make him cook 2 different versions, I just force myself to eat it or I’ll pick them out when I can.

He refuses to let me pick them out and somewhat insists that I should follow him and be grateful that someone even bothers to cook for me. To which I feel that at this point I feel borderline suffocated to have to pretend to like some ingredient in a dish when I really really don’t like it. So am I really wrong here? Is there a way around this? AITA?

