She Previously Let Her Sister-In-Law Borrow Her Car For Free, But Now That Her Sister-In-Law Wants To Borrow Her Car Again, She Wants To Get Paid

Just because they’re your sibling doesn’t mean they get to walk all over you.

This woman shares that her husband lent her car to her sister-in-law without asking her first.

She admits that she’d been okay with it just to keep the peace, but now that her sister-in-law wants to borrow her car again, her attitude has changed.

AITA Told sister-in-laws they’re gonna have to start paying to use my car My husband lent my sister-in-law my car without asking me, and she’s had it for months. She has a job as a delivery driver, so she uses my car for work.

I’ll admit I’m a pushover, always trying to keep the peace. So I’ve let her use it, hoping that it wouldn’t be long before I got it back as her car was being fixed for months.

Well, she finally got it fixed last week, but she crashed it yesterday after a night of drinking! Now, she needs to use my car again. Well, I said if she wants to use it, she has to now pay.

She’s putting hell of miles on my car and leaving it smelling like marijuana! And I’m getting nothing for it. AITA?

I wouldn’t let her borrow my car even if she paid me. The fact that she crashed her own car means she’s not a responsible driver.

Being kind is different from being stupid.

