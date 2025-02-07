Employee Set A High Bar After Completing A Task In Only 6 Hours, But When Her Coworker Called Her A Liar, She Beat Her Own Record

Some people are faster than others, some are slower but strive to be efficient…

And some are haters.

Today this man tells the story of how his wife’s coworker believed it was impossible for her to complete a complex task in 6 hours, until she proved to her that she could complete it in even less time.

Let’s see how she did it.

You think her time is impossible? We’ll see. A thread in a other sub reminded me of this story. My wife used to work for a company, we’ll call them Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, because that’s the name of the company. Anyway, my wife worked there for a couple years and this lady I used to deal with when I was a deputy started working there. We’ll call her Dinah, because fake names are dumb.

It’s a “proud husband” moment, so he has no reason to redact anything.

I let my wife know how sorry I was for her because this lady is a nightmare and always complains about anything and everything. Well, when Dinah’s first review came up (I believe she was six months in iirc) she was admonished for taking 8-10 hours to complete work on a part. The expected time to finish (set by my wife when she used to build that part) was six hours.

That’s quite the difference. But she did not see it as a goal or inspiration.

She called my wife a liar and claimed it’s not physically possible to build that part in six hours. Well, her supervisor knew my wife could build it that fast so she set up a timer and had Dinah watch her as she built it. My wife decided she wasn’t going to listen to any music that day and built that part as fast as she could. Dinah left very angry that day when my wife set a new time for the part. The new time was four hours. 😂

Now her mind is properly blown.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares a similar story.

Exactly.

Someone has a different take.

That takes humility and actually trying.

Someone also thinks this wasn’t nice of her.

Someone shares a personal anecdote.

It backfired.

Calling her a liar only gave her more fuel.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.