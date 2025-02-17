She’s Hosting A Birthday Party For Her Friend At Her House, But She Has A Cat And One Of The Guests Is Allergic

What would you do if you were throwing a party and one of the guests was allergic to your pets?

Would you find somewhere else for the pets to stay during the party, or would you simply inform the guests and try to keep the pets away from the guests the best you could?

That’s the question one woman is facing in today’s story.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to leave my cat with my parents for my friend’s birthday? I (24f) have been friends with a girl that I’ll call Hayley (24f) since high school. For a few years we didn’t get to see each other much because we went to college on opposite sides of the country, but I moved to her city last year so we really got to catch up with each other. Hayley will be turning 25 in a week so we – along with some other friends – started planning her birthday party a while ago.

She’s hosting the party at her house.

She wanted to have a rather big party so that she could invite all of her friends groups, but we couldn’t find anywhere to have it and she lives in a small apartment. I on the other hand have a house, it’s not that big but it’s big enough to host the party. So our friends started bringing it up and said that we could throw the party at my house. I was fine with that.

She had a few conditions.

I did find it kinda weird that they were the one to bring it up, because I personally wouldn’t suggest throwing a party in someone else’s house unless they were the one to suggest it, but it didn’t really matter. So I said yes, my only conditions were that the party didn’t turn into chaos, that no one got too drunk, and that they helped me clean up the next day. Everyone was fine with that so we agreed on it.

Now her friend has a condition.

Yesterday, Hayley sent me a text to tell me how many people would be there. That’s when she asked me if I could get my cat out of the house for the night, because one of her friends from college is allergic. I told her that I didn’t have anywhere else to leave him, but that I could make sure that he stayed upstairs while we were downstairs. I also told her that my cat is very shy and easily scared so there’s no way he’d get close to her friend.

There’s no way she’s taking her friend’s suggestion.

She then told me that I could just leave him with my parents and then go back to get him the next day. My parent’s house is about an hour and a half drive and there’s just no way I’d drive a total of 6 hours in one weekend. I told her that it really wasn’t possible for me to leave him with my parents but that he would be locked upstairs and I’d deep clean the house to make sure there’s no cat hair anywhere. I also told her that she should’ve told me earlier and I could’ve found another solution, but now the party is in less than a week.

Now the birthday girl is upset.

She told me that I wasn’t being helpful and that I was ruining her party, and she’s been complaining about me to a lot of our mutual friends. I told her that I had no obligation to let her do the party at my house and I kindly accepted to do so, so the least she could do was to be grateful. She hasn’t replied since. Most of our friends agree with me, but I also feel a bit guilty. I don’t know if I’m in the wrong here and I don’t know what else I can do.

She is doing her friend a huge favor by having the party at her house.

Asking her to remove her cat is asking too much.

The allergic friend can take some allergy medicine or something.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

She should cancel the party.

It wouldn’t even matter if she deep cleaned the house or removed the cat.

The cat lives here!

She’s not a very good friend.

Here’s what another woman learned after agreeing to host parties at her house.

Time to find a new venue for the party!

It’s in everyone’s best interest.

