Sister Moves Into Shared Inheritance And Takes The Best Rooms, So Grad Student Sibling Fights For A Fair Split

Nothing brings out family tensions quite like a shared inheritance.

Two sisters inherited a SoHo apartment, but when one moved in first, she claimed the best spaces.

Now that the other is moving in for grad school, she’s asking for a more reasonable setup—but her sister isn’t having it.

Read on for the story.

AITA for demanding my guest bedroom? I (24F) and my sister (30F) inherited a very nice apartment from our parents in SoHo. Their will sort of just said it’s up to us how we split it up. We sort of decided that because it’s in the family trust just to both use it how we saw fit. Two years ago, my sister got a job in Manhattan and moved there with her family (two kids and husband). Now, I am going to grad school in the city and want to live there as well (it’s basically free and which is super helpful with student loans). My sister moved into the master bedroom and she gave her two kids her old bedroom and the guest room. The master bedroom and the guest room both have their own bathrooms. My old bedroom from when we stayed there with our parents is pretty small but I loved it at the time because it was never our primary residence.

Ah yes, the classic “shared inheritance”—otherwise known as the fastest way to start a family feud.

Now, I want to live in the guest room with the restroom as I am now an adult and have my niece move to my old room. My sister is saying it’s unfair to move my 8 year old niece out but I don’t think so because it’s my apartment just as much as it’s her and she already moved to the master ( which even though it’s much nicer I have no issues with). On a side note, I also requested my father’s old office, which her husband uses while she uses my mom’s. My mom’s has two desks and is objectively the most beautiful room in the whole apartment.

Nothing says “sibling love” quite like a real estate negotiation disguised as a family discussion.

As a student probably going to have to work a couple separate jobs to pay for my education, it would be really nice to have a desk to do HW on. My brother in law is also a stay at home dad and mainly uses the office for gaming. AITA for wanting to use our apartment like this?

She took the master bedroom, gave her kids prime real estate, and let her husband take over an office—yet somehow, her sister asking for a better room is unfair?

Seems like “sharing” only works one way.

Reddit’s on her side. This person says not at all the AH.

This person agrees…she has just as much right to the apartment as Sis.

And this person has some suggestions on what to do.

When it comes to family property, first come, first served…unless someone finally speaks up.

You never know how people are going to act once money is involved.

