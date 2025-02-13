Son Moves With His Kids Back Home After A Divorce, But Now He Thinks His Mom Is His Full-Time Babysitter And She Feels Used

Being a grandparent is great—until you suddenly find yourself running a daycare in your own house.

This grandma loves her grandkids, but after raising her own kids, she thought she was done with the 24/7 parenting grind.

Now her newly single son is treating her like an on-call babysitter, and she’s wondering if she’s wrong for wanting a break.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not babysitting? My son (m38) stays with me full time after the break up of his marriage. He has 3 kids all under 13 and he was granted custody of them. Their mum (f37) has them at the weekends from Friday to Sunday.

It’s great, but it’s also exhausting.

My house is full again and I love it. I love the kids bring here. But sometimes I’m just tired. I feel like I have went back 30 years in time and I am back to waking them up for school, making meals, laundry, homework etc. So when they go to their mums at the weekend it is a break for me as well as my son.

Grandparenting: all the joys of parenting, plus the added bonus of needing a nap by noon.

But in the last month he had met a new lady and he now wants to go out with her all the time. He had been asking more and more for me to babysit. Turns out his ex isn’t going to have the kids 3 weekends this month for some reason and he wants me to look after them. He’s also been asking every night during the week this week. I sympathise, everyone wants to socialise, but my point is, they are here full time, when they are away it is a break for me too. And at the end of the day they are not mine, why do I have to look after them every day?

Looks like he’s looking for a free nanny, not a grandma.

I say to him, go out when they are away at their mums or at the school but he says I’m being unfair and I have ‘a grudge’ against his new girl. (I don’t, I don’t know her) Now I’m being asked to have them Valentine’s Day so I guess I can’t make plans for myself. Idk, AITA? I’m feeling like an extra in my own home at the moment and just needed to vent and ask opinions.

There’s a fine line between being a loving grandparent and becoming the default childcare plan.

Let’s see if Reddit thinks she’s setting a fair boundary or being unreasonable.

This person says OP is certainly not the AH.

The son needs to figure out his life.

OP needs to scale back her support to teach her grown son a lesson.

Grandma wanted some peace—son handed her a second round of parenthood instead.

