Target Employee Sounded Off Against Drive-Up Customers Who Are Impatient And Keep Tapping The App

by Matthew Gilligan

Target shoppers…you’re about to be warned…

A Target employee posted a video on TikTok and let customers know that there’s one thing some of them do that really grinds her gears.

She told viewers in a text overlay, “Whoever double taps when they come up for their drive-ups are going on Santa’s naughty list.”

The worker is referring to when customers hit the “I’m on my way” or the “I’m here” button more than once on the store app.

The caption to her video reads, “No, because why is it 103 items and why is it saying [you’re] outside in one minute.”

Here’s the video.

@aneeslamejor

No because why is it 103 items and why is it saying your outside in 1 min. #target #retail #seasonal #fyp

♬ Become the Warm Jets – Current Joys

This is how viewers reacted.

One individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this viewer has been there…

She’s done dealing with it!

