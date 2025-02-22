Teen Girl Plans To Take All Three Of Her Gaming Consoles With Her When She Moves Out Of Her Parents’ House, But Her Mom Is Trying To Convince Her To Leave At Least Something Behind

If you get something as a gift, it’s yours, right?

The mother in today’s story doesn’t seem to think that’s the case.

Her teenage daughter is about to move out, and she is trying to convince her not to take all the gaming consoles with her.

Her logic is questionable.

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTA for taking all three of my gaming consoles with me when I move out and leaving my family with none of them? I (17F) am turning 18 in July. Because of this, I’m already starting to prepare what I’m going to take with me when I move out. That likely won’t be a while because I also plan to move in with 2 of my close friends and we need to arrange where we’ll be living first. Some things I definitely want to take with me when I move out are my gaming consoles. An Xbox 360, an Xbox One S, and a Playstation 4, all of which were given to me as birthday or Christmas presents.

Her mother wants her to leave the Xbox consoles.

Because they were given to me specifically, I think it’s only fair that I get to take them with me when I move out. However my mother doesn’t seem to think so. My mother believes that I can only take one console with me, the ps4, and leave both Xbox consoles with them.

She thinks her mother’s request is “stupid.”

Her justification for it is that she and my sister (5) “won’t have anything” if I take all the consoles. She also said that it’s a thing that when you get a new console the older one is “passed down as a family console”. I thought this was completely stupid, because they were given to me as gifts, and now she just expects me to leave 2 of them behind just so they can actually have gaming consoles.

She’s wondering if she’s wrong if she takes the Xbox consoles too.

I’d like to add that I’ve spent my own gift money on both the ps4 AND xbox one to buy games and other things for certain games, but she’s also bought quite a bit of stuff on the xbox too (DLCs for the Sims 4 mainly). That’s another reason why she doesn’t want me to take the xbox one, because she spent money on it herself. I feel like she’s trying to just guilt trip me, but I need to know if I’m really in the wrong for wanting to take things that were given to me with me when I move out. WIBTA?

They were gifts. That makes them hers.

Her mother is being ridiculous.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This reader suggests leaving one behind to be nice.

It may not make financial sense to insist on taking all of them.

The 5-year-old will want something newer.

She’s probably going to be too busy to use them anyway.

She could be nice and give one to her family, but they are hers, not her family’s.

If she wants to take them, she should take them.

But she could definitely leave one behind and no be no worse for the wear.

