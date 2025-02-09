Teen Was Forced To Mediate A Feud Between Her Younger Sister And A Former Friend, But She Ended Up Teaching Her Sister A Valuable Lesson About Growing Up

Friendship fallouts can turn cramped spaces like a school carpool into battlegrounds.

When a teen driver finds herself stuck between her younger sister and a former friend, the real traffic jam is inside the car.

AITA For telling my 13-year-old sister off and continuing to drive her ex-friend as part of the carpool? I (18F) am a carpool driver because of my sister Maya (13F) and brother Joey (8M). The carpool also includes Jenny (13F), who Maya used to be friends with, but the friendship ended after an argument over a group outfit.

Maya is very unhappy that Jenny is still included in the car pool.

Since that happened, Maya has been saying that she wants Jenny out of the carpool. Her explanation was that being around her ex-friend is giving her anxiety since she knows Jenny doesn’t like her anymore.

But Jenny isn’t doing anything to act up.

I asked, “Has Jenny been saying or doing anything to you?” Maya said no, but insisted she shouldn’t have to sit next to someone who doesn’t like her every day. She added, “You need to back me up and stop driving Jenny in the carpool because you’re my sister and not Jenny’s.”

The teen tries to remind her sister that taking Jenny to school is still the nice thing to do.

I explained that Jenny’s mom obviously wouldn’t participate in the carpool if Jenny wasn’t allowed, which means Maya and Joey wouldn’t have an affordable way to school on Mondays and Fridays anymore. I also told Maya that she could listen to her music or talk to our brother on the ride as a distraction. Maya kept arguing, and I was out of patience.

So finally the teen put their foot down.

So I told her, “The fact is, not everybody’s gonna like you, and broken friendships are going to happen in life. You need to get over it, and I better not hear about you trying to start any issues with Jenny or her mom over this.” I’m conflicted because of my parents.

They both have very different reactions to how the teen handled the situation.

Dad feels bad because broken friendships at that age are still painful, and he said I was mean for not offering to work out something. But Mom is out of patience as well because they’re already seated at opposite windows, and Jenny isn’t saying or doing anything. She said she approved of what I told Maya because she’s not going to mess up the carpool and let them pay a ridiculous fee every semester just because Maya’s uncomfortable.

Now the teen is left wondering if she acted out of turn.

Is Dad still right that I’m the AH and should have tried to work something out with Maya? AITA?

Like it or not, tolerating people will be a route Maya has to travel. If not now, then another day very soon.

Maya and Jenny don’t even have a good reason for fighting!

At the end of the day, it was Maya with the biggest lesson to learn.

Growing up means learning to coexist, no matter how bumpy the ride.

