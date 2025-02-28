The Smell Of Early-Morning Bacon Woke Their Guardian Up In A Panic, And Now She Is Blaming Them For The Bump On Her Head

When is it too early to cook bacon?

AITA for making bacon early in the morning? “My biological parents passed away when I was 14, and I got adopted by my current guardians: Marcie (67 F) and Pat (65 M). My bio parents knew them and thought they would be a good fit for me if anything happened to them. I moved in with them when I was 14, and I just recently turned 18 in October. Marcie and I don’t really get along. I’m not sure what changed, we used to get along well but within the last year, she’s been cold, and we get in arguments over small things. Now, onto the story. Monday I woke up at 2 AM. I had school and I knew if I went back to sleep I’d wake up late. So i decided to have some coffee and stay up til I started getting ready (normally around 5). I Sat for a little over an hour on my phone and started to get hungry and was craving some bacon.

So I went to the kitchen and microwaved some bacon. All was okay, I cooked 5 pieces, nothing was burnt. I went to my room and ate the bacon. About 15 minutes later, I heard Marcie come downstairs to put our dog outside. Then, she came and banged on my bedroom door and she immediately started yelling. She said that she woke up and smelled something burning, so she jumped out of bed because she “thought the house was on fire.” She said that she tripped on the dog in the dark, causing her to hit her head, and told me that that it was all my fault for cooking the bacon.

I explained I just wanted some bacon, and I didn’t mean to scare her. She didn’t reply, and just asked if I cooked all of the bacon. I told her no and that I only made 5 pieces. She just glared at me and slammed my bedroom door and went back to her room (which is upstairs). I just sat on my phone because I was kind of shaken up. Then she texted me, telling me that Patrick would be driving me to school because she has a huge goose egg on her head, and is seeing double. I just texted back “Ok, sorry you fell”. Later on before Pat got home, I thought it would be nice of me to go upstairs and tell Marcie I was sorry she got hurt and it was never my intention to scare her.

So, I went upstairs and I told her I wanted to say I was sorry for worrying her, and that she hit her head. After a minute of awkward silence she said that I shouldn’t have cooked the bacon and she wouldn’t have fell. She said it was all on me for cooking it, causing the house to smell like it was on fire. Pat took me to school and in the evening after dinner, when Pat left for work, I decided to go upstairs to talk to Marcie again. I told her that although she got hurt from smelling the beacon, it upset me when she yelled in my face.

She then told me that I upset her, and that she wasn’t going to apologize for yelling, because it’s “normal.” Idk what to do anymore, many things have happened and she seems to make me try and feel as guilty as possible. My therapists say that she’s a narcissist. I know I’m in the wrong for cooking the bacon so early in the morning, I just feel like my feelings are being dismissed.”

