Godparents Take Charge Of Their Godkids After Tragedy Struck, But Now They Can’t Agree On The Future They Once Planned Together

We cover a lot of Reddit threads around here, and most are pretty silly, or at least low-stakes.

But this story from Reddit user @Naive-Rope-9794 is a real difficult, heavy situation – because what if a couple who is happy without kids ends up in a situation no one saw coming?

What happens when you suddenly have a family – and you don’t know if you want them?

Check out the details below, and try to pick a side for yourself.

AITAH for “changing my mind on wanting kids” and saying “I’ve never been more disappointed in ” my wife. My wife and I are both 27. We got married at 21 (I know that’s young). We never wanted kids and agreed to it. In August, my wife’s sister and her husband passed. We minded their kids (6 and 3) since. She is a godmother to the 6 year old and I’m a godfather to the 3 year old. We had a really good relationship with the couple. Her husband was my pub/football buddy etc.

We recently were asked our intentions with the kids. We had a huge fight. She wants to put them in care but I don’t.

Financially we are very good. No debt. Own our home (inherited). I have a successful business. She has been very successful so far in her job etc. She said she doesn’t want to be tied down to kids. I said it wouldn’t have been my first choice but they are family.

She said I knew you’d change your mind on kids. I was like I didn’t change my mind, the circumstances changed. I asked her if she didn’t see a duty to them she said no. She said they’ll get a family maybe with kids already in the home and they will be better off. And I said if they don’t get a family or if they get a family that isn’t great.

She said I’m not minding them. The ball’s in your court she said. I asked if shes 100% certain. She said yeah. I was honestly shocked and said I’ve never been more disappointed in her. She said likewise.

We have never argued ever – maybe a fun argument over what show to watch. We aren’t even talking. We still give each other a morning kiss and cuddle but that’s about it. Selfishly there’s a tiny part of me wondering if she would feel any responsibility to me if something happened to me. I know that’s unfair. I also find it incredibly heartless. The eldest still cries many nights. You can see the sadness in him. To say into care you go.. au revoir. It’s mind-blowing to me. Just for balance. I do love her and she is a great woman.

There’s no middle ground to stand on.



Maybe nobody’s wrong about how they feel.



Irreconcilable differences really do spell the end.



Kids can’t grow up in a household that doesn’t fully embrace them.

Take care of each other out there.

And I guess know your boundaries and stick to them.

