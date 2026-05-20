The Summer Custody Trap: How a New Mom Defied Her Boyfriend’s Family When They Demanded Her Baby for an International Trip

Well, this is a pretty big request…

Imagine being a new mother and having a family member who lives in another country demand that you let the baby out of your control for a long period of time far, far away.

Yeah, I’d venture to guess that most moms out there would have a common response to this…HELL NO.

And can you blame them?

That’s pretty crazy!

The new mom who wrote the story you’re about to read feels the same way and she shared her thoughts about the situation.

Read on and find out what she had to say.

AITA for not wanting to send my child to another country without me for several weeks? “My baby is a month old. Boyfriend lives in the US, however, all of his family lives in the Bahamas.

Some peoples’ extended families have WILD views on how things should work.

His mother and family insist that after a year old, I send my baby to the Bahamas for 5 weeks every summer & they’re not asking me, they’re telling me. I am not comfortable with this. I have never met any of them other than his mother. His mother claims that I will want to send my baby away after a while, as she sent my boyfriend to be with his dad for months every year starting at 3 years old and she enjoyed the break.

Not everyone is the same…especially when it comes to moms…

Well I am not that kind of mother. My boyfriend was offended when I said I was not doing that, stating that it is unfair and I’m acting as if I don’t trust them. Well I don’t cause I don’t know them & I feel it would be irresponsible to send my daughter to another country without me or her father for weeks on end, regardless if she’s an infant, toddler, or child. What would you do in this situation?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride whose sweet tribute to her biological family was foiled by her jealous adoptive mother.

Now let’s see what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Is this insanity, or am I the crazy one?

I think I’m on the right track here.

I’d argue that 99.9% of moms wouldn’t even entertain this idea for a split second.

As for the other .01%…well, to each their own, I guess.

This is a wild request from people who live in another country!