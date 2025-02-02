Popular Classmate Interrupted Her Conversation To Spill Misinformation About Eminem, So She Proved Her Wrong In Front Of Everyone

Being a fan of someone when you’re a teenager can be very intense.

In this case, a girl who is an Eminem fan ended up arguing with a popular classmate over who was right and who was wrong about the Ja Rule vs. Eminem beef.

Now she is wondering if she was in the wrong for proving her classmate was wrong.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for calling out a girl from my class on her knowledge of my favorite genre of music? I’m (16 years old, female) living in a small Balkan country, and I really like to listen to rap, especially older artists: Eminem, 2Pac, Biggie, and Dr. Dre. Eminem’s really important to me; he got me into rap, and I even got his new vinyl this Christmas.

She is a real fan and actually enjoys the genre.

Rap isn’t too popular here, or at least that’s what it seems like, or maybe I don’t go out with the right people. I had this girl in my class who listened to a lot of rap music too, and she usually wore graphic T-shirts of rappers, claiming to be a “super fan” and a “Stan.”

She used quotes, so we know she sees her as a ‘poser’. But the other girl doesn’t agree.

We are on okay terms, but not really friends. We have clashing personalities, though we did have a lot of fun on school trips. She often tries to rival me in discussions and sometimes acts passive-aggressive when we happen to be around the same group of guys we both hang out with. A few days ago, some classmates brought up the Ja Rule vs. Eminem beef, and since they did not know what it was about, they asked me to explain.

She is the go-to for information about rap and Eminem.

As I was explaining to them why Eminem was extra angry with Ja Rule (telling them that Ja had dissed his daughter Hailie on the song Loose Change), this chick cuts me off, claiming Ja never said anything about Hailie and calling me a “fake fan.” I tried to correct her, but she just wouldn’t let it go. So, exasperated, I played for her the part of Loose Change where Ja clearly mentions Hailie.

She had proof and knew what she was talking about, but things got awkward.

By this time, the whole class was watching us, so I told her that she was the one who didn’t know what she was talking about and was the real “fake fan.” She got visibly upset and left the room. Later, after school, I heard she was telling people that I embarrassed her in front of the whole class.

Well, that escalated quickly.

She’s more popular than me, and now people are messaging me saying I was too harsh and should apologize. I don’t feel like I was mean—I just corrected her with proof when she was trying to mock me publicly. AITA?

To me, it just looks like she was talking to someone else about an artist she knows a lot about and the girl from her class interrupted the conversation with misinformation.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

