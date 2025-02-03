Mom Saved Money For Her Only Daughter’s Wedding, But Her Husband Wants Her To Give Half Of It To His Daughter From A Previous Marriage

Blended families have to adjust to different parenting styles.

In this case, a mom was saving money for her daughter’s wedding, while her husband and his ex-wife were not saving money for their daughter’s wedding.

Now they want in on the money she saved for her only daughter, but she refused.

Let’s analyze the situation and find out who’s in the wrong.

AITA for paying for one daughter’s wedding? I (45 years old, female) am married to John (50 years old, male). We have 2 daughters (one together, Hannah, who is 25, and one from his previous relationship, Alexa, who is 30). Alexa is older and always got everything new and Hannah always got the hand me downs. She never had much of her “own” things so I wanted to make her wedding special.

This is common for siblings, but she wanted her daughter to feel important as well.

Both of the girls have gotten engaged. I told Hannah I would pay for her wedding. I have been saving her whole life. Alexa asked John if he and her bio mom would be paying for her wedding and he said no. He said she should have a wedding that she and her fiance can afford.

Unfortunately, Alexa didn’t take it well.

The girls went to get lunch the other day and Alexa found out I was paying for Hannah’s wedding. Alexa called John crying that it’s unfair I am paying for Hannah’s wedding. John thinks we should split the money evenly between the two girls.

Despite the fallout, she had made her decision.

I told him no because I was the one who had been saving the money. I told him if he’d like to pay for Alexa’s wedding then he should speak with her mother for them to see how much they could help. John asked if I would be willing to give any money that is left from Hannah’s wedding to Alexa. I told him no I was giving Hannah the whole account and she could spend the money on what she wants. AITA?

At the end of the day, this is her only daughter and she saved this money specifically for her.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

It’s her right to use her money however she likes.

It’s unfortunate they’re making her feel like the bad guy, when the real issue is their lack of planning.

