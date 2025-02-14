Verizon Customer Shared A Hack For Getting A Lower Bill If Your Phone Is Paid Off

It’s more important than ever these days to try to save money, so we suggest that you listen to what this TikTokker has to say.

Her name is Lauren and she posted a video on the social media platform and offered a money-saving hack for people who are Verizon members.

Lauren told viewers that Verizon viewers should leave the company and join up with its counterpart, Visible.

She said she found out about Visible from a video she watched and decided to get in touch with them.

It was a good idea, because her bill dropped from $90 to $30.

Lauren said people need to have their phones paid off to get this deal and added, “It’s $45 a month, but they are doing a promotion: It is $30 a month for the first 25 months, and you’re not in a contract.”

She added, “It runs off a Verizon tower; it is literally Verizon. It’s basically phone service without all the extra Verizon perks.”

