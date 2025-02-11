DoorDash Accidently Delivered An Order To Her House, So She Let It Sit Outside For 30 Minutes Before Bringing It In. But Then The Neighbor Came Over And Was Upset That She Brought His Order Inside.

Food delivery services like DoorDash are a great way to get the meals you want without having to leave your home.

What would you do if a delivery was made to your house accidently, and then your neighbor came over yelling at you because you brought it inside after a half hour?

That is the situation the neighbor in this story is in.

AITA for taking in someone else’s DoorDash that was mistakenly delivered to my house? I saw on my camera that someone’s DoorDash was mistakenly delivered to my house. I assumed they would come get it since this happens frequently in my area, and it’s normally delivered to the house number on the opposite complex. So, I waited and didn’t bother to bring it in, even though the weather was bad. About 30 minutes later, I get a bunch of motion notifications on my camera.

The bag of food is blowing around on my porch, and I see their drink is about to topple out of the cup holder. It was snowing and windy, so I immediately ran downstairs to get it off my porch before their drinks made a mess all over my grandmother’s porch. I placed the food on the desk and contacted DoorDash support, explaining the situation.

They told me to dispose of it. About 10 minutes later, the man arrived. I was upstairs in bed, so it took me a while to get dressed. I have an ill grandma, and I didn’t want to wake her up, but before I could even make it down there, he started banging on the door as loud as he possibly could repeatedly.

He accused us of drinking from the drink after all of that because the lid was half off of it, (and the cup holder had got wet from the drink toppling over) even though I explained we just brought it in to keep it from spilling. After he left, he came back and started taking pictures of our house with the food.

Am I wrong for taking it in and causing this drama, or should I have just let it make a mess? It was either it blew away and spilled, or I took it in. When I checked the label, it said it was only bread in the bag that was blowing away. AITA?

