A Student Moved Into Dorms With Three Others, And Things Were Going Well. But When One Roommate Started Using More Than Her Fair Share Of The Freezer Space Things Got Tense.

Moving into dorms can be quite the experience.

For some people, they meet their lifelong best friends in the coincidental circumstance of being placed in a dorm together.

For others, living with strangers can present a whole lot of issues.

Take the girl in this story, for example. Living in dorms, she’s having to share space with three others – including freezer space.

So when one of her roommates keeps taking up more than her fair share of space, she feels rightfully frustrated.

But the way her roommate acted surprised everyone.

AITA for asking my roommate to shop more frequently because there’s no space in the freezer for others? I am 19 and in college living with four other roommates. We all pretty much just eat microwave food that goes in our freezer. We have a very small freezer and for the first half of the year it wasn’t that bad to fit stuff in it because our fourth roommate wasn’t really using it and we all shopped lightly. Recently I’ve noticed that our freezer is literally packed to the point that it won’t close. I’ve noticed that it’s food that they all keep in there for weeks without eating.

I have exactly one thing in there and it barely takes up any room. For perspective, said roommate just went out and bought food for the next two weeks and took up so much space.

I texted the group chat and asked them to reorganize and consider other peoples’ space when shopping for groceries, or for them to eat them within the next week. My roommate said “I’ll eat half of my stuff in the next week” and then brushed off my request and just said that it’ll be hard to fit stuff in no matter what because it’s a small space for four people.

That felt very dismissive and like she’s refusing to come up with a solution that’s fair for everyone. So I texted back and asked if she would shop for groceries for the next week instead of two weeks from now on. She sent back a pretty angry-sounding text saying that she shops when she wants to and doesn’t feel like going to the store every week.

I have no idea what to do! I really want space for the freezer. I talked to my Pops about this and he said “either you buy fresh food or put your foot down with then because they’re being selfish.” I’m going to try to buy fresh food to put elsewhere but it’s hard for me to eat them before they expire so quickly. Being a college student I really just want quick easy meals. But now I’m wondering if I pushed it too far. AITA?

It’s hard enough learning to live on your own for the first time, but obstacles like that can really build tension.

She’s trying to live the way that she wants, while her roommate is doing her own thing too.

Really, the problem is the freezer itself not being big enough for all the people housed in the dorm.

But by taking up more than her fair share of space, her roommate is making everyone else’s lives more difficult.

This is an annoying situation that can easily be dealt with through proper communication.

Rather than sending a group chat message, which can be misconstrued, this girl needs to sit down with her roommates and sort out a solution.

The freezer may be small, but they’re all entitled to their fair share of space.

She shouldn’t have to compromise.

