‘I think I got scammed into paying $320 on Task Rabbit for four screws in our wall.’ – This TikToker Has Learned To Be More Careful When Hiring People Online

When you need a little work done around the house, Task Rabbit can be a great option.

When using this type of service, however, you need to be careful or something like what this TikToker experienced may happen to you too.

This TikToker bought a new Frame TV and needed to have it hung on the wall, so she went to Task Rabbit. She had a bad experience and made a video to warn others. The video starts out with her saying, “I think I got scammed into paying $320 on Task Rabbit for four screws in our wall.”

Yikes, that seems insane. She continues her story by explaining, “We bought ourselves a Frame TV and I’m not handy, my husband is not handy. I don’t know how to install a Frame TV, so we are looking for options.” After looking around, she finds options on the Task Rabbit service, “I went on Task Rabbit and they have options for TV mounting and installation for $80 per hour. I was like, Oh, this has to take less than an hour. I’m just going to schedule a task rabbit.”

That seems very reasonable. I’ve never used that service before.



She got matched up with a lady who could come out to install the TV, so she set it up. When the woman got there, however, things did not go as planned. She explains, “When she stopped by, she didn’t have any tools with her. At all. And she’s like, ‘yeah, I haven’t installed a TV like this before.”

I thought these were supposed to be professionals.



It gets worse from there. She says, “Anyway, we get to talking. And then we keep talking. And then I’m like, starting to panic and at this point, it has already been an hour and all she’s done is talk to me.” Yikes, is she being charged by the hour? Well, it turned out she was. And to make it worse, the lady never finished the job and said she had to come back on Friday to finish up. There are a lot of twists and turns in this story but by the end, she says, “So, that brings the grand total to $320 for four screws in the wall.”

It definitely sounds like she got scammed by this ‘worker.’

You will definitely want to take a few minutes and listen to the whole story, it is worth a watch.

You can see the full video here:

@michel.c.janse $320 for some screws on @Taskrabbit but hey, I take full responsibility for being the most non confrontational person i know 😅😅😅 ♬ original sound – Michel Janse

Let’s see what the people in the comments think.

This person says to watch a video on YouTube to learn to hang a TV.



This person jokingly asked if she needed any more work done.



Here is someone who suggests reporting the worker to Task Rabbit.



This is crazy, this lady needed to stand up for herself.