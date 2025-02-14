Wife Gives Detailed Answers Instead Of Your Standard Yes or No, And It Made Her Husband So Upset That She’s Wondering If Her Answers Are Really That Bad

Some people prefer a simple “yes” or “no,” but one wife’s more detailed responses are leaving her husband frustrated.

She insists she’s not avoiding the question, just giving a fuller picture, but he seems to think it’s unnecessary.

Is she in the wrong, or is he overreacting to a little extra context?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not giving straight yes/no responses to my husband’s questions? I don’t give a non answer. I give an answer. It just might not be yes/no. It drives my husband nuts. He gets annoyed and I feel like he’s overreacting. Here are some examples: “Do you want butter and honey on your toast?” “I want butter and jam.” ” “Did you want to see a movie tonight?” “I feel like staying in.”

Her husband’s clearly allergic to details.

Some more: “Is that bill paid for?” “I actually need to go back and look at that because they sent the wrong amount.” “Did you talk to X about Y?” “He didn’t call me yet.”

She’s wondering if she should change the way she answers.

Are my types of answers really that bad? Why does he get so annoyed with these answers?

Feel free to convince me to be more sympathetic and change my answers. I just kind of think he’s being overreactive when I am clearly not avoiding the question. It’s like he wants an exact answer to the question.

She’s giving more context, not dodging the question. Is the extra info driving him mad for no reason, or is it actually a communication issue?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this.

Sometimes you want just the highlights, not the full documentary.

