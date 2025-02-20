Wife Plans Husband’s 40th Birthday, But Her Mother-In-Law Criticizes The Party Plans And Suggests Throwing Another Shindig

How would you react if you spent a lot of time and energy planning a birthday party for your significant other only to have your mother-in-law criticize everything you planned and bring up the idea of throwing another party that she would plan?

AITA my mother in law wants to organize a second party for my husband My husband is turning 40 next week. My husband is refusing to have anyone except extended family at his party- which is still 20 people. So I started organizing a month ago, designing a simple invite, booking a restaurant, organizing decoration and a cake. I sent out the invite a few days ago… and no one in his immediate family said anything. Everyone else has rsvped to say they will be there. I assumed obviously they would all be coming.

Today over dinner my mother in law proceeds to tell me that the dinner is starting too early, what starters we must order and that no one will want to eat the the cake I’ve booked which is probably too small and not the right flavour.

Then she asks my husband if he is “sure that he doesn’t want her to throw that party for all his other friends at lunch” – I had no idea she had been asking him about throwing him another party. I was shocked because generally I (and the rest of the family) let her get her way in almost everything. Context wise we are Asian, she is a tiger mum, she loves to be in control, she is very generous but a domineering personality and can be quite a competent but insecure leader.

Think of the crazy rich asians Michelle Yeoh personality??? (When the movie came out everyone said that character resembled her.) I put up with a lot of her criticism and usually keep my mouth shut but thank God don’t live in the same house so it’s fine and I’m very patient and forgiving. But after all the effort I had put in… 🥲 I told my husband how unhappy I was that she needed to hijack this special occasion and that he didn’t stand up for me (he chose the early start time and the cake flavour!!!) So AITA and making a big deal out of this????

