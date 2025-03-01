Wife Wants a 10K Wedding Re-Do After 10 Years, But Husband Would Rather Spend The Money On A House Downpayment

After almost a decade of marriage, a husband’s feeling the pressure when his wife suggests redoing their wedding for a second time—complete with vows, venue, and a hefty price tag.

But he’s not sure it’s worth the cost, especially when they’re saving for a new house.

Read on for the story.

AITA for refusing to redo my wedding? My wife and I got married August of 2015. So it’s nearly our 10 year wedding anniversary. She wants to “redo” the wedding or at least rent out a venue and redo the vows. I don’t want to primarily on cost (it’s going to cost at least 10k) and that I feel like doing a wedding over cheapens it.

The wedding day didn’t work out the way they had originally planned.

She wants to redo it because her best friend had a miscarriage and had to go to the hospital during the ceremony. We had only booked the ceremony for 2h and they wouldn’t let us extend it. That derailed our plans and we ended up doing a very rushed one at the reception spot last min which wasn’t decorated as well. She never put the pictures of the ceremony up and said she thought they didn’t look good. I think they are fine but she is very hung up about her big day being ruined.

Wedding vows re-do, but at what cost?

My wife thinks after 10 years of marriage I should be willing to spend the money to let her redo it. I did warn her not everyone would be willing to come and she said it was fine but even at a reduced guest count it’s going to cost a lot. We are looking to buy our first house so we have savings and nothing needs to be on credit but I’m not happy to be spending it on something we already did.

A second wedding for the price of a down payment—what could possibly go wrong?

