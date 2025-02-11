Woman Plugs Her Phone In To Charge Before She Goes To Breakfast At A Hostel, But When She Comes Back She Discovers Her Phone Plugged Into A Broken Charger

Some people can be really inconsiderate.

That’s especially annoying when you have to live with them.

In today’s story, a woman lives at a hostel, and another woman who lives at the hostel came close to destroying her phone.

Now, the victim is getting revenge over and over again.

Let’s read all the details.

Hostelmate almost got my Phone damaged, Now I’m a nuisance to her. So i stay at a large multistoried ladies hostel. And we don’t have plug boards in our rooms. (Probably because precaution since there’s like 400 of us and someone may plug a straightener or iron box in their room and leave it on and close the room and no one will know until its too late). Instead we have a community plug board with about 15 plug holes in each floor. These plugholes have their own respective switches near each of em. (Also we’re Indian, so plugboard culture MAY differ from reader’s). And a few of those plugholes don’t even work. But there’s one plughole that always makes sounds and doesn’t work when we plug phones in.

A hostelmate was very inconsiderate.

So one day, I plug my phone to charge and went to have breakfast. Later when I returned, my phone was changed from the original plug hole I put it in and this girl has put hers in the hole i used. Now that would have been okay BUT, there was PLENTY of plugholes free but she chose to take my phone and charger off THAT particular hole and put in hers. And not only that, she plugged my phone on that faulty sound making plug hole and had switched it on!!!

This could be a big problem.

My phone wasn’t charging obviously, BUT given the nature of that one plug which makes sound like small cracklings, my phone could’ve gotten damaged. I am BROKE for these people’s stupidity. I kept in my mind, her phone case color and charger color.

That girl is going to have trouble charging her phone.

So nowadays, whenever the girl with the pink phone case, black charger plugs her phone in, I check if someone is around and turns off the switch of the plug hole she plugged it in. I’ve done it MANY times now, I’ll do it until I feel I’ve done enough. That tapioca shell can _______ with her now always half charged phone.

How annoying!

It might be nicer just to confront the other girl about it though. I also wonder if there’s a way to block off that one outlet that makes the weird sounds so nobody can use it.

It’s too bad charging a cell phone has to be a battle.

People should be more respectful of one another’s space.

