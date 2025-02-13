Woman Gets Bad Gifts From Her In-Laws Despite Giving Them Thoughtful Presents, So She Decided To Give Her Nephew The Loudest, Most Annoying Toy Possible

People who carefully plan and think about the gifts they give to other people are the best.

This woman shares how she would make her gifts very special for her family and friends.

However, she never received any thank you cards from her sister-in-law, and the gifts she got from her were horrible.

She decided to get payback with the next round of Christmas presents.

Read the story below and find out what she did.

After years of receiving Goodwill junk from my wealthy SIL who never says thank you, I finally found the perfect “revenge gift” for my nephew that drove the whole family crazy My sister-in-law lives the high life. She’s a paralegal sitting on a fat trust fund. While my brother-in-law proudly brags about scamming his military disability benefits which they use to pay for their mortgage.

This woman describes her SIL and BIL as “rolling in money.”

They’re rolling in money. We’re talking 8 cars, including a Land Rover, Porsche, and Tesla. They are living in prime Seattle real estate. Every holiday, my SIL struts around with her latest designer bags from LV, Dior, and YSL.

She gives really good and well-thought-out gifts.

So, here’s my gift-giving philosophy. I pour my heart into holiday gifts, starting my shopping in August. I’m talking Anthropologie advent calendars and Nordstrom purses. As well as luxury beauty products for the ladies, plus cozy knits and golf gear for the guys.

She follows one rule.

I always have a theme. This year was travel. I follow one rule: If I wouldn’t love receiving it myself, I don’t give it.

She hasn’t received any thank you note from them.

However, for 5 years since her baby shower, I haven’t received a single thank you note. I even started gifting her thank-you card sets with stamps (subtle, right?). She never got the hint. Meanwhile, their kid gets showered with FAO Schwarz toys as well as handcrafted wooden pieces and LEGO sets from us. Still no thanks.

The gifts she got were Goodwill rejects.

What we get in return was literal garbage. I’m not exaggerating. They give us Goodwill rejects, like puzzles with missing pieces Or junky Disney knick-knacks. Remember, these are people who own multiple luxury cars and designer bags.

So, she looked for the loudest, most annoying cool toy for her nephew.

So here’s my sweet revenge. Enter their spoiled nephew, my perfect accomplice. Each year, my mission became clear. Find the loudest, most obnoxious, yet irresistibly cool toy possible. This summer, I struck gold at an outdoor market. “Pop guns” that make the most incredible racket.

The toy was such a hit.

We skipped Seattle this year (best decision ever). But got the full report from Grandma (MIL). The pop gun was such a hit, it became “an issue.” My nephew was so obsessed, he wouldn’t put it down.

Mission accomplished!

My SIL’s parents couldn’t stand being in the same room and left after 15 minutes because of the noise. It was the only toy he cared about! I couldn’t stop laughing when I heard this. Mission absolutely accomplished!

I love that the nephew gets a gift he loves, but the gift is still revenge.

It only takes one annoying gift to show your pettiness to the whole family.

