Woman Won’t Commit To A Date And Time to Hang Out With Her Friend, But She Gets Her Feelings Hurt When Her Friend Makes Plans

After offering help to a stressed-out friend during her move, the suggestion to hang out over the weekend is met with uncertainty.

When no date or time is given, plans are made with others. Now, the friend is upset.

Was it wrong to move forward?

Let’s read the story to find out.

AITA for going to a restaurant I asked my friend to go to, but with other people because she doesn’t give me a date and time? My friend had to move houses a little while ago and her landlord kicked her out before than he was supposed to. She was very stressed but I offered to help in any way I could about 5 times. She denied each time.

She invited her friend over.

Anyway on Tuesday, I was over at her house and offering to help sort her clothes while she was working on her computer. She said no, it’s fine since I don’t know what goes where. I told her that I’ll have the house to myself on Sunday after 7pm and asked her if she could come. She said yes and I said we could go shopping or to a restaurant sometime too over the weekend.

She invited her friend to join her at a restaurant.

Anyway, Thursday comes and one of my other friends invites me to go with our friend group that Saturday to this new restaurant everyone’s been talking about. It’s hard to book a table so excitedly, I went to ask my other friend to join us immediately. She said she might be busy this Saturday so I could just go with them.

Seems like a simple enough answer.

She didn’t say why she was busy, and I had to ask. Apparently she had to unpack and meet up with a colleague to discuss something important. I said cool, so we booked reservations without her and said I’d be free all Sunday for her if she needs me and didn’t make other plans.

You can’t read her mind!

Then she tells me she only said that to let me down nicely because she didn’t have the energy for a group or meeting new people. And was upset that I’d be going to that restaurant with them instead of with her. I told her I invited her too, but she thought it would be something she and I would do together alone. I offered to go with her to it alone on Sunday, or stop by her house after I’m done hanging out with my other friends on Saturday. But she’s still upset.

She thinks her friend doesn’t value her time.

Did I really mess up here? Because I asked her to join us literally 5 minutes later after my other friend asked me to go.

Also, she didn’t give me a time and date when she’d be able to hang out and that really annoys me because I don’t like waiting around all day for someone. She said I was being inconsiderate because she’s going through such a stressful time that she can’t exactly give me a date and hour. Which I honestly don’t understand because as much as I feel for her and offered to help, I don’t see why my time shouldn’t be valued or why I should just wait around all day for someone.

The offer to hang out was clear, and multiple chances were given, but the lack of communication left one person feeling disregarded.

Whose side is Reddit on?

This person says in no way was OP the AH.

This person says her expectations were way too high.

This person has a lot of questions.

If someone can’t commit to plans, they can’t expect others to wait forever.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.