Woman’s Friend Abandoned Her Cat In Front Of An Establishment, But Then Claimed She Had “Rehomed” It. So She Wasn’t Letting Her Going To Get Away With Sugar Coating Things.

Taking care of a pet requires love, patience and commitment.

These are all qualities this woman’s friend lacks and this was clear when she left her cat in front of a local salon. But when she called her out on it, she was offended.

Now she’s wondering if she was in the wrong for “judging” her.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for correcting a friend when she said she “re-homed” her cat? My friend told a story about re-homing her cat because it wouldn’t stop going to the bathroom on her bed. She said she put the cat in its carrier and left it outside the door of a local salon before they opened.

Excuse me?!

She said she checked in later, and one of the girls had decided to adopt the cat, so the re-homing was a success.

This is not how rehoming works. Who’s going to tell her?

I told her that what she did was not re-homing, and that what she had actually done was dump her cat. I told her that re-homing involves finding an owner and vetting them in advance. She got very angry at me for “judging” her. AITA?

Getting angry for being told the plain truth is suspicious.

She probably knew that what she was doing was wrong.

The cat was lucky someone found it and adopted it from the streets.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

Abandoning a pet like this and being offended when called out shows what kind of person she is.

She was probably trying to make her abandoning the cat sound less bad.

